A 28-year-old pastor of Chipata district has been convicted and sentenced by the Lundazi Magistrate Court to six months imprisonment with hard labour for possession of fake bank notes.

Appearing before Lundazi Resident Magistrate, Joseph Kapila was Bright Zulu, a pastor of Walela Compound in Chipata district.

Facts of the offence are that on September 22, this year, Bright Zulu had in his possession 8 by 100 United States Dollars forged Bank notes without lawful authority, contrary to Section 358 of the Penal Code Chapter 87 of the laws of Zambia.

The convict pleaded guilty to committing the offence and asked the court for leniency as he was the first offender.

Zulu in his mitigation told the court that he was married with three children, and if sent to jail, his family would suffer.

In passing judgement, Magistrate Kapila expressed sadness that the convict involved was a clergyman, and told him that the court had taken note of his mitigation considering the fact that he did not waste the court’s time.

He said to deter who would-be offenders and help the convict to reform, he will be sentenced to six months imprisonment with hard labour with effect on September 22, 2023.