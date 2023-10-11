The Tanzania Zambia Railway Authority (TAZARA) has voiced deep concerns about the growing cases of sabotage to its railway network. The railway authority points to sabotage as a significant contributor to accidents, compromising both the safety and integrity of the railway infrastructure.

Speaking at the 2023 Southern African Railway Association (SARA) Railway Safety Week held in Kapiri Mposhi, TAZARA’s Senior Safety Officer, Esau Kumwembe, emphasized the pressing need to address issues related to the safety of railway systems. Under the theme “Safety begins with your attitude, always be careful,” Mr. Kumwembe highlighted that many rail accidents in Zambia are a direct result of human error, which can often be prevented.

Kumwembe lamented the challenges of encroachments and theft of railway infrastructure components, labeling them as major contributors to railway accidents. He stressed the importance of a united effort within the railway community to ensure safety within the sector, saying, “We have challenges of encroachments and some people removing components from the railway infrastructure, and this remains one of the major causes of accidents, meaning we need to reach out to all the railway community for us to ensure safety in the railway sector.”

Kapiri Mposhi District Administrative Officer (DAO), Kaunda Mulenga, echoed the need for an attitudinal shift and cultivating the right mindset regarding railway safety. While acknowledging that railways provide an efficient and cost-effective means of transportation, he warned that it comes with inherent risks and accidents when safety measures are ignored by railway users, motorists, and pedestrians.

Mulenga emphasized that safety should not be a matter of choice but a shared responsibility. He stated, “As we enjoy the convenience and efficiency of our railway system, we must also acknowledge the inherent risks involved. Safety must always be our top priority, and let me emphasize that safety begins with each one of us, from engineers and conductors to passengers and pedestrians.”

Mulenga urged all railway and road users not to compromise on safety and highlighted the collective role everyone plays in ensuring maximum safety, emphasizing that safety is not an option but a responsibility.

TAZARA’s Regional General Manager, Kambani Ndhlovu, revealed that the railway sector will engage both internal and external stakeholders during the Railway Safety Week, scheduled to run from October 9 to October 14, 2023. The aim is to raise awareness of safety attitudes among all stakeholders involved in the railway sector.

Activities lined up for the week include radio talk shows, school visits, and roadshows focused on railway safety. In his address, Mr. Ndhlovu emphasized the significance of this annual event, stating, “This is the time when we engage both internal and external stakeholders with the sole purpose of making sure that there is safety awareness among stakeholders.”