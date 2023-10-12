Holders Shepolopolo Zambia will face Zimbabwe in the semifinals of the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship on Friday in Gauteng, South Africa.

Zambia and Zimbabwe will clash in the first semifinal on Friday at 12h00.

Zimbabwe booked a date against Zambia on Wednesday after winning Group C following a 1-1 draw against Botswana.

Zimbabwe have returned to the regional championship after missing out in 2022 due to their suspension from FIFA, which has since been lifted.

Shepolopolo advanced to the last four with a 5-1 win over Comoros in their final Group B match earlier on Tuesday.

Zambia won Group B with seven points.

Meanwhile, Malawi and Mozambique go head-to-head in the second semifinal match at 15h30 on Friday.