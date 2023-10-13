After a hiatus from the Zambian music scene, Chanda Mbao is back to fill the void left by his anthemic Hip-Hop releases. “I fell out of love with the Zambian music industry for a while and decided to reprioritize. I run a business and have a family now so I had to reassess my focus momentarily.”

Having lived little more and feeling invigorated, Chanda said music called him back because he feels nobody has been giving the fans what he was known for giving them. “The sound is definitely changing with much more focus on Amapiano and Afrobeat vibes but I know there are loads of Hip-Hop fans out there that are hungry for the sound I’m known for giving them so I had to come back to honour that fanbase.”

The song “Woah” features young talent Muko The Entertainer in keeping with Chanda’s love for shining a spotlight on young Zambian talent. An R&B singer and dancer, Muko showcases his skills on the song as well as in the music video which is slated for imminent release.

In keeping with this spirit of being part of investing in the next generation, Chanda Mbao announced that he has taken up a Board position and advisory role with Adlib Copyright Services, a company focused on helping Zambian artists monetize their work globally. Founded by Zambian legal professionals and business people, the company seeks to ensure Zambian artists, performers and creatives get their just dues from their artistic works.

We are excited to see Chanda Mbao’s progression as a musician and business person.