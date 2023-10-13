Secretary to the Cabinet, Patrick Kangwa, has revealed that eight directors from a specific Ministry have been officially charged due to the unaccounted absence of documents related to audit queries. The announcement was made during a press briefing in Lusaka, where Mr. Kangwa emphasized the government’s unwavering commitment to addressing issues arising from audit queries.

According to Mr. Kangwa, the directors in question have faced charges stemming from their failure to account for essential documents connected to audit queries. The loss of these documents has raised concerns about transparency and accountability within the Ministry.

“Cabinet Office is not taking audit queries lightly, and as a response, numerous officers have been suspended, and eight directors have been formally charged,” stated Mr. Kangwa during the press briefing, underscoring the government’s commitment to address audit-related matters.

In a related development, Acting Secretary to the Treasury, Danies Chisenda, who also serves as the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Finance, addressed the issue of audit queries. He urged controlling officers to work diligently to rectify any areas of weakness within their departments, emphasizing the importance of preventing audit queries.

Mr. Chisenda highlighted the necessity of avoiding audit queries and underlined the potential consequences of failing to do so. He expressed a firm belief in the importance of maintaining financial accountability and ensuring that public resources are managed responsibly.