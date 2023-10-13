Today, President Hichilema hosted the renowned American singer and songwriter, Shaffer Chimere Smith, famously known as Ne-Yo. The multi-talented artist is in the country to participate in the Stanbic Music Festival, a significant cultural event that brings together music enthusiasts and artists from around the world.

Ne-Yo’s visit to State House was marked by a warm reception and an atmosphere of cultural exchange and appreciation. He was accompanied by a delegation from Stanbic Bank and local musicians representing the Stanbic Capacity Building team.

In a show of support for the growth and development of Zambia’s music industry, President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed the international artist and his entourage with open arms. He highlighted the government’s determination to foster the local music scene, providing opportunities for Zambian artists to flourish and expand their horizons through knowledge-sharing experiences with global performers.

“We are determined to grow the music industry and help our local artistes develop their talents fully through knowledge exchange with global performers,” President Hichilema stated. This commitment is part of a broader initiative to enhance cultural diversity and creative expression within Zambia, promoting its rich heritage on the global stage.

The presence of Ne-Yo, a highly acclaimed artist celebrated for his contributions to the music world, serves as a testament to the international recognition of Zambia’s artistic talent and its potential to make an impact on the global music scene. This exchange between local and international artists provides an invaluable platform for learning, collaboration, and artistic growth.