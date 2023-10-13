Defending champions Shepolopolo Zambia have stormed the 2023 COSAFA Women’s Championship final after overcoming Zimbabwe in the semifinal tie on Friday.

Zambia beat Zimbabwe 1-0 in the lunch time match in Gauteng, South Africa.

Sarah Jere scored the winner in the 51st minute of the match.

Zambia will face the winner between Malawi and Mozambique on Sunday.

Meanwhile, midfielder Evarine Susan Katongo grabbed her second Player of the Match award at the regional championship in the win against Zimbabwe.