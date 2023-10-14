Defending champions Power Dynamos and last season’s runners up FC Muza missed a chance to move to the top of the FAZ Super Division table after failing to win their rescheduled matches on Saturday.

Green Buffaloes thumped Power 3-1 at Edwin Imboela Stadium in Lusaka to move out of relegation when ending their four match win-less run.

Power would have opened a one point lead had they beaten the Soldiers in the capital city.

The Kitwe outfits gave up a 1-0 lead to lose the match.

Andy Boyeli’s 4th minute goal was cancelled by George Ngoma after 30 minutes.

Ngoma completed his brace with a 60th minute goal before Golden Mashata concluded the scoring with a goal on 87 minutes.

Buffaloes have moved four places up to number 12 with eight points as Power remained in fourth place with 12 points after seven matches.

Meanwhile, FC Muza drew 2-2 against Forest Rangers in the other delayed league match on Saturday.

Muza moved one place up to number three with 13 points while, Forest are placed 10th on the table with nine points in seven matches played.