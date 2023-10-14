Green Mbozi, the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Agriculture, is urging farmers who won’t be beneficiaries of the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP) in the 2023/24 season to seize the opportunity provided by the government’s new credit window. This initiative aims to empower farmers and enhance agricultural production across Zambia.

Mr. Mbozi disclosed that the government will soon announce the financial institutions where farmers can access this new credit service. The move is intended to support those farmers who may not qualify for FISP assistance.

Recognizing that FISP had been plagued by issues of misallocation and irregularities in the past, Mr. Mbozi called upon the Office of District Commissioners to collaborate with the Ministry of Agriculture in ensuring that inputs are allocated to deserving beneficiaries, thereby promoting transparency and fairness in the distribution process.

Mr. Mbozi made these remarks during a visit to Kalulushi, where he led a delegation of experts from the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), Ministry of Agriculture officials, and collaborating partners. The purpose of the visit was to pay a courtesy call on Kalulushi District Commissioner, Kelly Jibinga.

District Commissioner Jibinga shared positive news, confirming that Kalulushi District had received a full consignment of D’Compound fertilizer, along with 18,000 of the 23,540 x 50 kg bags of Urea allocated for the region.

Mr. Jibinga expressed his gratitude to JICA for its contributions toward improving the livelihoods of the Zambian people, underscoring the importance of such partnerships in advancing agricultural development and food security.

The visiting delegation’s presence in the Copperbelt region is to gain a firsthand understanding of the development efforts being undertaken by the government and JICA through the Smallholder Horticultural Empowerment Programme. This collaborative endeavor aims to enhance the agricultural landscape in Zambia and uplift the lives of small-scale farmers across the country.