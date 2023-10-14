The United Party for National Development (UPND), emerged victorious in the Mukubwe ward by-election held in Ngabwe District. Alick Lumingu, the UPND candidate, secured a substantial win with 678 votes. The election results were announced by Returning Officer Joseph Kalola.

In a convincing performance, Alick Lumingu outpaced his competitors, with Christopher Kabunda of the Socialist Party finishing in second place with 178 votes, and the Patriotic Front candidate, Erick Chiyuni, securing third place with 66 votes.

Following the announcement of the results, the newly elected Mukubwe Ward Councillor, Alick Lumingu, expressed his gratitude to the people in his area for their unwavering support throughout the campaign. He addressed his supporters, acknowledging their role in the electoral victory.

UPND National Chairperson Collins Maoma celebrated the election win, describing it as a testament to the confidence that Zambians place in the leadership of President Hakainde Hichilema. The victory underscores the continued support for the UPND and its governance under President Hichilema’s leadership.

Additionally, Members of Parliament Collins Nzovu of Nangoma and Webster Kolala of Lufubu both noted that Central Province has solidified its position as a UPND stronghold.

The Mukubwe Ward by-election was prompted by the unfortunate passing of Councillor Chrispin Himuntanga, a UPND representative, in August of this year.