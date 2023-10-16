Ministry of Youth Sport and Arts permanent secretary, Kangwa Chileshe has noted that involving the youths in decision making is a vital pillar for economic growth, innovation, peace, and security.

Mr Chileshe has ,therefore, commended the youths for their resilience and dedication to change the continent for the better.

He was speaking during the official opening of the second Inter-generational dialogue forum being held in Lusaka, under the theme “peace and security as a catalyst to the implementation of the African continental free trade area”.

The permanent secretary told the gathering that government has been responsive to engaging the youth on various matters of national development.

“I urge the youth attending this forum to make use of this opportunity to discuss various aspects of peace and security as a catalyst for the implementation of the African continental free trade area,” he explained.

He added that the youths should also use the forum to draw inspiration from the elders who strive for political liberty of the continent and economic emancipation.

Speaking earlier , the Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) secretary general, Chileshe Kapwepwe said the continued rise in conflict has negatively affected the development of the continent.

Ms Kapwepwe said it is imperative to address the conflict through Collaborating within the African Union between the elderly and the young people.

Ms Kapwepwe said this in a speech read on her behalf by her representative, Mohamed Kadah.