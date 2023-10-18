In a significant development for healthcare in Zambia, a shipment of bulk medicines and medical supplies procured from the Arab Republic of Egypt has arrived in the country. The official handover of these crucial medical resources took place at the Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA) offices, with a speech delivered by the Ministry of Health Permanent Secretary for Administration, Christopher Simoonga, on behalf of Health Minister Sylvia Masebo.

Minister Masebo emphasized that the procurement of these medicines represents the Zambian government’s steadfast commitment to providing quality healthcare to all of its citizens. These medicines and supplies are expected to play a pivotal role in stabilizing drug supplies across the country.

The Health Minister took the opportunity to call upon healthcare workers and the general public to act responsibly and ensure the responsible use and safeguarding of these valuable resources. The delivery of these medical supplies is a critical step towards addressing healthcare challenges and improving the quality of medical services in the nation.

In attendance was the Egyptian Deputy Ambassador to Zambia, Noha Samir, who highlighted the significance of the drug supply as a symbol of the growing cooperation between the two countries. This procurement of essential medicines and medical supplies was made possible through the Unified Procurement Authority (UPA) established by the Arab Republic of Egypt.

This much-anticipated arrival of bulk medicines and medical supplies represents a significant boost for Zambia’s healthcare sector and is expected to contribute to the enhanced availability and accessibility of medical resources for the benefit of the Zambian population.