The UPND government has issued an invitation to all citizens to participate in the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation. This important day on the national calendar, which also marks a public holiday, serves as an occasion for unity, reflection, and seeking divine intervention.

The Acting Chief Government Spokesperson, Makozo Chikote, reaffirmed the significance of the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation. Falling just six days before Zambia celebrates 59 years of independence, this day holds a special place in the hearts of all Zambians. It is a day to recognize the stability and unity that has prevailed throughout the nation’s journey, even during transitions from one government to another.

Mr. Chikote attributed this stability to the favor and love of God, which has blessed Zambia with peace and unity. The National Day provides a moment to reflect on God’s love and Lordship and how it has benefited the nation.

At the national level, a special church service is planned at the Show Grounds in Lusaka, commencing at 09:00 hours. Members of the public are warmly invited to join this service, which will bring together leaders from various backgrounds, including religious communities. This collective prayer and thanksgiving will focus on how the Lord has safeguarded the nation.

The day also presents an opportunity for the nation to seek God’s divine intervention and guidance in building a stronger Zambia. The event will be mirrored at provincial and district levels, where people from all walks of life will come together to commemorate this important day.

Under the theme “Building Zambia for Greater Development through Prayer, Unity, and Hard Work,” Zambia will observe the National Day of Prayer, Fasting, Repentance, and Reconciliation on October 18, 2023. It is a day to reaffirm unity, gratitude, and the importance of spiritual reflection in the nation’s journey towards a brighter future.