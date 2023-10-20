After a two-week break, Red Arrows are itching to stay top of the FAZ Super Division table as they face Nkwazi in Saturday’s Lusaka derby at Sunset Stadium.

Arrows and Zesco United are joint top of the table with 14 points apiece going into this weekends’ round eight matches.

Arrows coach Chisi Mbewe is upbeat.

“Preparations have been going on well and we are focused on the task ahead of us as we take one game at a time,” said Mbewe in a pre-match interview.

Arrows striker James Chamanga is missing the match against Nkwazi due a family bereavement.

Meanwhile, Nkwazi coach Oswald Mutapa says his Police club was ready for Arrows.

“We had two weeks in which to prepare for Red Arrows,” Mutapa said.

FAZ SUPER LEAGUE WEEK 8 FIXTURES

20-10-2023

15h00 Green Buffaloes Vs Green Eagles | Edwin Imboela Stadium

21-10-2023

13h00 ZANACO Vs Konkola Blades | Sunset Stadium |

15h00 Red Arrows Vs Nkwazi | Sunset Stadium

15h00 FC MUZA Vs Mufulira Wanderers | Nakambala Stadium

15h00 Mutondo Stars Vs Prison Leopards | Arthur Davies

15h00 Nkana VS NAPSA Stars | Woodlands Stadium

15h00 Forest Rangers Vs Trident FC |

22-10-2023

15h00 Kansanshi Dynamos Vs ZESCO United | Nchanga Stadium

15h00 Kabwe Warriors Vs Power Dynamos | Godfrey Chitalu Stadium