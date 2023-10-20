President Hakainde Hichilema welcomed a delegation from K.E International Consortium, which is keen on exploring Public-Private Partnership (PPP) projects within Zambia. The Consortium’s ambitious plans encompass several sectors, including infrastructure development, electric vehicle battery production, renewable energy, agriculture, and agro-processing.

The meeting took place on Thursday and was attended by a delegation from K.E International Consortium, headed by Mr. Julius Mwale. During the discussions, the delegation unveiled an extensive array of Joint Venture and PPP projects, highlighting their interest in key sectors like infrastructure development, electric vehicle (EV) battery production, renewable energy initiatives, and investments in agriculture and agro-processing.

Particular attention was given to K.E International’s track record of successful investments in 12 different countries across the African continent. Of notable interest was the mention of a pioneering Smart City project in Kenya. This eco-friendly endeavor spans five districts and features a state-of-the-art medical tourism hospital with a capacity to serve 5,000 patients while offering free universal healthcare services to citizens.

President Hichilema emphasized the government’s dedication to creating tangible projects that not only foster growth but also tap into previously unexplored opportunities. These endeavors are envisioned to yield substantial benefits for the people of Zambia.

The meeting between President Hakainde Hichilema and the K.E International Consortium delegation marks a significant step towards forging strategic partnerships that could shape the future of Zambia’s development. With a strong focus on sustainability, innovation, and economic growth, the government is committed to exploring new avenues that will positively impact the nation and its citizens.