Mr Ntewewe, who is also former Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) Zambia President died at the University Teaching Hospital Saturday morning.

His childhood friend, Isaac Mwanza has confirmed the death of Mr Ntewewe in a Facebook Post this morning.

“I wish to confirm the demise of a dear brother, childhood friend and colleague, Andrew Ntewewe who passed on in the early hours of this morning, around 01 am from UTH. More details of the funeral will be given later,” Mr Mwanza said.

He said funeral gathering is in Chilenje South, on House No. 44 along Gwembe Road, off Kalomo Road.