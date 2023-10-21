President Hakainde Hichilema has eulogized Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu, the founder of the Bible Gospel Church in Africa (BIGOCA), describing him as a selfless man who served the Church with dignity. He also noted that Archbishop Ndhlovu played a significant role in uniting the nation during challenging times.

During the funeral service at the Holy Ghost Center in Lusaka’s Matero area, President Hichilema praised Archbishop Ndhlovu for his involvement in the transition of governments in Zambia in 1991, 2011, and 2021. He explained that the late clergyman provided valuable spiritual advice and prayers during these important political transitions.

President Hichilema acknowledged Archbishop Ndhlovu’s contributions to peaceful political transitions in the country, emphasizing that the Archbishop was part of the clergy who played a crucial role in ensuring a harmonious shift in power.

The President also highlighted Archbishop Ndhlovu’s decision to continue preaching in the Reformed Church in Zambia after his excommunication in 2001, showcasing his lack of hatred for his previous church. President Hichilema urged Zambians to learn from the late Archbishop, underscoring his qualities as a hardworking, loving, and unifying figure.

Furthermore, Former Electoral Commission of Zambia Chairperson Esau Chulu spoke about his strong friendship with Archbishop Ndhlovu, emphasizing their deep social bond cultivated over many years. He noted that their friendship extended beyond formal occasions, with the two often taking time to enjoy tea together.

Former Church of God Overseer John Mambo also shared his memories of Archbishop Ndhlovu, highlighting the late clergyman’s crucial role in offering prayers for the sick. Bishop Mambo recounted how Archbishop Ndhlovu had visited him on five separate occasions, including late-night visits, to pray for him during near-death experiences.

The funeral service for Archbishop Peter Ndhlovu was an occasion for many to remember his contributions to both the Church and the nation, as well as his personal qualities as a unifier and spiritual guide.