Defending champions Power Dynamos have dropped three places down the FAZ Super Division table after posting their second consecutive defeat in the season.

Power on Sunday suffered a 2-0 loss to Kabwe Warriors in the Week 8 match at Godfrey ‘Ucar’ Chitalu Stadium in Kabwe.

Prior to the Week 8 fixtures, seventh placed Power were fourth on the table.

The Kitwe giants remained stuck on 12 points after playing eight matches.

Meanwhile, first half goals from Mwamba Mutombo and Ocean Mushure propelled Warriors to victory.

Coach Mumamba Numba’s side rises to number three on the table with 15 points in eight matches.

Elsewhere on Sunday, former champions Zesco United gave away a lead to draw 1-1 against Kansanshi Dynamos in Chingola.

League leaders Red Arrows have a one point lead at the top of the table after Saturday’s 4-0 win over Nkwazi.

Arrows moved to 17 points following their third straight victory.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION – WEEK 8

22/10/2023

Kansanshi Dynamos 1-1 Zesco United

Kabwe Warriors 2-0 Power Dynamos

21/10/2023

ZANACO 3-0 Konkola Blades

Red Arrows 4-0 Nkwazi

MUZA FC 1-0 Mufulira Wanderers

Nkana 1-1 NAPSA Stars

Forest Rangers 1-1 Trident FC

20/10/2023

Green Buffaloes 2-0 Green Eagles