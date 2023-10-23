The nation mourns the passing of Amusaa Mwanamwambwa, a prominent figure in Zambian politics and diplomacy, who died on Saturday night at Forest Park Hospital in Lusaka after a prolonged battle with cancer. His body has been relocated to Maina Soko Military Hospital as the country comes to terms with the loss of a distinguished statesman.

Mr. Mwanamwambwa, with a career spanning several decades, made significant contributions in various roles, including diplomacy, journalism, and as a Member of Parliament representing the Liuwa Constituency. His journey in politics saw him serve in various crucial ministerial positions, including Agriculture, Tourism, and Information.

Notably, Mr. Mwanamwambwa held the esteemed position of Speaker of the National Assembly from 1998 to 2011, setting a record as the longest-serving Speaker in the history of the country’s legislature.

The news of his passing was shared by the current Speaker of the National Assembly, Nelly Mutti, who expressed her deep sorrow at the loss of a dedicated public servant. Mrs. Mutti, who is currently attending an Inter-Parliamentary Union meeting in Luanda, Angola, immediately shortened her stay in response to the tragic news.

Clerk of the National Assembly, Roy Ngulube, issued a statement confirming the sad event and offering condolences to the bereaved family.

Before ascending to the role of Speaker, Amusaa Mwanamwambwa had a diverse career that included journalism and diplomatic service, where he served as a Press Attaché in the Foreign Service. As a Member of Parliament and a Minister in various government departments, he demonstrated dedication and commitment to the welfare of the Zambian people.

Vernon Mwaanga, a former Parliamentary Chief Whip, remembered Mr. Mwanamwambwa as a thoughtful, thorough, and professional individual. He acknowledged Mr. Mwanamwambwa’s legacy as a gentleman with exceptional personal and professional qualities.

Mr. Mwaanga extended his heartfelt condolences to Mrs. Cathy Mwanamwambwa and the entire Mwanamwambwa family during this difficult time.