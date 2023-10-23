In a bold move, the Patriotic Front (PF) has suspended several prominent party members, including Hon. Davies Chama, Hon. Miles Sampa, and more, who are currently facing disciplinary charges. These actions were announced on October 22nd, 2023, in Lusaka.

Effective immediately, the PF has temporarily removed several key figures from their positions within the party. Those affected by these suspensions include the Patriotic Front National Chairperson, Hon. Davies Chama, Chama South MP, Hon. Davison Mung’andu, Matero MP, Hon. Miles Sampa, and Mafinga MP, Hon. Robert Chawinga.

Regarding Hon. Miles Sampa’s suspension, the party took a stern stance. Sampa faces fresh disciplinary charges after a controversial incident on September 15, 2023, when he and his supporters stormed the Party Secretariat, resulting in property damage. Furthermore, Sampa has been stripped of his role as Chairperson of Local Government within the party.

Amb. Emmanuel Mwamba, Chairperson for Information and Publicity and a Member of the Central Committee of the PF, issued a statement about these actions. He said, “The decision to suspend these senior members is not taken lightly. It is essential to maintain discipline and integrity within our party. The actions of Hon. Miles Sampa and others were regrettable, and we must uphold our party’s values.”

The Central Committee of the PF has issued a directive to the Disciplinary Committee, urging them to expedite the hearing process of these disciplinary matters. The goal is to complete the process within a one-month timeframe.

Hon. Given Lubinda, Acting President of the PF, expressed his deep concern during the Central Committee’s meeting in Lusaka. He stated, “The rise of indiscipline in our party is alarming and unacceptable. It is troubling that some of these incidents involve senior party members. Rest assured, we will act firmly to address this issue. Those responsible will face the consequences of their actions.”

Additionally, the Central Committee is addressing various critical matters during its meeting in Lusaka, including the determination of new dates for both the Constitutional and Extra-Ordinary General Conference.