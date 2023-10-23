Zambia is in mourning again, as the nation bids farewell to a distinguished economist and former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Hon. Ng’andu Peter Magande. The 76-year-old statesman, whose remarkable journey from humble beginnings to international leadership has inspired many, succumbed to a short illness, according to family members (more details later).

Hon. Magande, who served as Minister of Finance during Levy Patrick Mwanawasa’s presidency, had been hospitalized for the past few weeks, battling the ailment with unwavering resilience. His passing marks the end of an era for Zambia, as he leaves behind a legacy of service, leadership, and economic expertise that has left an indelible mark on the country.

Magande, an economist by profession, played a pivotal role in shaping Zambia’s economic landscape. He served as the Minister of Finance and National Planning of the Republic of Zambia from 2003 to 2008, a period during which he made significant contributions to the nation’s financial stability and growth.

Recently, Hon. Magande had been actively engaged in promoting his memoir, titled “The Depth of My Footprints.” This memoir chronicles the remarkable journey of a young boy who, in the remote and rugged Zambezi Escarpment of southern Zambia, tended cattle and watched over forlorn millet fields. It vividly narrates how this same boy would go on to become one of Zambia’s most charismatic, powerful, and intelligent economists and a global leader.

Magande’s ascent from these humble beginnings to his leadership role in the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (ACP), representing countries from Africa, the Caribbean, and the Pacific, is a testament to his unparalleled determination and dedication to public service.

During his political career, Magande served as a Member of Parliament for Chilanga Constituency from 2006 until 2010. He was a member of the Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) and played a key role in the National Executive Committee, where he served as Chairperson of the Committee on Economy and Finance.

His educational journey began at Namaila, Chikankata, and Munali Schools before he pursued higher education at the University of Zambia, where he graduated with a degree in Economics and Mathematics in 1970. His academic pursuits didn’t stop there; Magande continued to excel by obtaining a Master of Science degree in Agricultural Economics from Makerere University in Kampala, Uganda.

Magande’s illustrious career in the civil service commenced in 1971 as a freshman. He served as an economist in the Ministry of Rural Development from 1972 to 1980 and subsequently held the position of Secretary in the Department of Economics within the Zambia National Service.

His achievements led to his appointment as the Director of Budget in the Ministry of Finance. From 1983 to 1986, he assumed the role of Permanent Secretary for various ministries, including Commerce, Industry & Trade, Decentralisation (Central Province), Agriculture & Rural Development, and the National Commission for Development Planning.

Following his distinguished service in the government sector, Magande transitioned to the parastatal sector from December 1986 to March 1991. During this period, he served as the Managing Director of Lima Bank Limited, a newly incorporated development bank. He later took on the role of Executive Director at the Industrial Development Corporation of Zambia (INDECO).

From November 1991 to May 1993, Magande managed the Zambia National Commercial Bank (ZNCB), the largest commercial bank in the country. Subsequently, he became the Executive Director of the Zambia Industrial & Mining Company Ltd (ZIMCO).

In May 1994, he made the shift to the private sector, working as a consultant. Later, in June 1994, he returned to government service as a Project Coordinator for the Ministry of Agriculture, Food, and Fisheries, under technical assistance from the African Development Bank.

Magande’s influence extended to the international stage when, from July 1996 until February 2000, he served as the Secretary-General of the African, Caribbean, and Pacific Group of States (ACP), headquartered in Brussels, Belgium. His extensive expertise allowed him to undertake consultancy work for various organizations, including SADC, COMESA, AU, UNDP, MEFMI, Maxwell Stamp, IMANI, and the governments of Zambia and Malawi between 2000 and 2003.

His dedication to global development continued, as from July 2011 to May 2012, he joined a 23-person global think tank established by the Centre for Global Development (CGD) in Washington DC, USA, to deliberate on “The Future of the International Development Association (IDA)” of the World Bank.

Ng’andu Peter Magande’s passing leaves a void in the hearts of many, both in Zambia and on the global stage. His remarkable journey from a young boy in the remote Zambian wilderness to a celebrated economist and leader is an inspiration for generations to come. Zambia will remember his contributions, and his legacy will continue to shape the nation’s economic and political landscape for years to come