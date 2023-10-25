President Hakainde Hichilema has honoured Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people with the Order of the Eagle of Zambia third division during an investiture ceremony that saw fifteen other people recognised for their contributions to Zambia.

The Ngoni leader, is among several people honoured for their various contributions to Zambia’s liberation and development process, during an investiture ceremony held at State House in Lusaka, to mark the country’s 59th Independence anniversary.

Paramount Chief Mpezeni , was recognised for his efforts in ensuring that his people are agriculturally oriented, and his 40 year reign has impacted six political administrations.

During the same investiture ceremony, former European Union (EU) Ambassador to Zambia, Jacek Jankowski was also honoured with the Order of the Eagle of Zambia for his contributions in securing development finance for Zambia among them 30 million euros financing for rehabilitation of the Kariba Dam.

Ambassador Kankowski was also recognised for facilitating Zambia’s historical address to the European Union Parliament by President Hakainde Hichilema , and organizing the first ever EU Zambia business forum.

Others recognised include Phillip Pascal for his contributions to the country’s mining sector through investments and development of Kansanshi Mine and Trident Mine.

Victims of the infamous Mailon brothers, Moses Masumba posthumously and Joselyn Ndhlovu were also awarded with Insignia of honour .

Justice Irene Mambilima was also honoured by President Hichilema for her outstanding service to the country when she served as the First female Chief Justice of Zambia.

Also honoured was musician, Sampa Tembo, popularly known as Sampa the Great, for raising the status of Zambian music on the global stage, through her breakthrough career that has won international accolades.

Also recognised were freedom fighters, academicians and ordinary Zambians who played heroics among them Ruth Kalumba , who displayed courage, empathy and bravery by rescuing a dumped baby from a pit latrine.

President Hichilema urged Zambians to be the heroes and heroines of contemporary Zambia in all aspects of the country’s social economic transformation.