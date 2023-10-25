kana Football Club management say it is to reinforce the team following a slow start to the FAZ Super Division season.

Winless Kalampa are bottom of the table with just three points in eight matches.

Nkana Chief Executive Officer Kelvin Mutafu has branded his team’s start to the season as shaky.

Mutafu has assured supporters that Nkana will bounce back to winning ways soon.

“I need not to remind you that our start of the league has been shaky, but the Executive Committee and technical bench are up to speed to ensure that the necessary steps needed to reinforce the team are taken,” he said.

“We wish to earnestly thank you the supporters and sympathizers for your support during this very difficult period, especially coupled with challenges of playing away from our Home Ground. Nevertheless, be assured that we will bounce back soon, and get back into the winning Gear,” Mutafu said.

He confirmed that Nkana was returning to Nkana Stadium in Kitwe on November 12, 2023.

“Another reminder is that unfortunately once we get back Pa Chilata (Nkana Stadium), we will kick-start our home journey without you, our. 12th player (fans). This will definitely take a toll on our finances as we will have no game revenue to fulfill fixtures. We know this period will be tough but with your support we shall conquer,” Mutafu said in a written statement.