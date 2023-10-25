The United Party for National Development (UPND) has come forward to vehemently disavow any claims of involvement in the controversial conference held by the Patriotic Front (PF) at Mulungushi Conference Centre. This statement was made by Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, a Member of Parliament, Chief Government Spokesperson an Minister for the Ministry of Information and Media.
The conference in question has been a topic of intense debate and speculation, particularly due to allegations of UPND’s supposed involvement and sponsorship of Miles Sampa, a significant player in Zambian politics.
Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba, a key figure in the political scene, aired his views on the situation through a video on his Facebook page immediately after Miles Sampa was declared President of the Patriotic Front following a contentious and allegedly illegal general conference. The implications of this conference and the supposed UPND involvement have sent shockwaves through the nation.
Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, speaking on behalf of the UPND and the government, made a statement to put the record straight. In his words, “We would like to clarify and put on record, that as UPND, we were not involved in the conference or conversion that was held by the Patriotic Front at Mulungushi Conference Centre.”
He went on to stress the importance of making it abundantly clear to all citizens that neither State House nor the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Zambia, had any involvement in the PF’s controversial conversion. Mweetwa asserted, “That conversion arises out of their own intra-party agreement and arrangement based on their rules and regulations and constitution. It has nothing to do with State House or UPND; it’s simply their intra-party arrangement.”
The UPND’s spokesperson sought to distance his party from the ongoing wrangles engulfing the Patriotic Front. “Now we are at a stage that they held a conversion in which we, UPND, were not participants in any way whatsoever.”
This statement from Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa clarifies the UPND’s position in the midst of a brewing political storm. It serves as a resounding assertion of their non-involvement in the controversial Patriotic Front conference, and it underscores the importance of separating party dynamics from the nation’s leadership.
As the nation watches with bated breath, the dynamics of Zambian politics continue to evolve, and the fallout from the PF’s controversial conference is sure to have far-reaching consequences for the country’s political future.
This man really doesnt know his job and HH is to blame for that. He is Chief Government Spokesperson and Minister for the Ministry of Information and Media. He is supposed to leave such comments to the UPND’s spokesperson. Government cannot be used to fight partisan political agendas. Its a misuse of national resources. Its the same as the weaponisation of the Zambia Police. Our opposition is Ndwiiiiii!
HE IS UPND SPOKESPERSON, WHO DO YOU THINK IS UPND SPOKESPERSON?
When he became Government spokesperson he ceased to be UPND spokes person. In a democracy, there is a separation of party from government
Can he say Yes we did it?
1) He bragged about distablizing the PF
2) Who allowed that meeting to beheld when other meetings have been disallowed?
3) Who assigned the police to protect the meeting?
It’s sad indeed that we changing parties but not savagery.
He should be mute about this issue. He should know what to comment on. He is not paid to do UPND chores
The UPND thrives on other’s misfortunes. How many Parties have they swallowed in the name of alliance? Sampa was well guarded while other officers were breaking into Sean Tembo’s house. It’ll be easier for camel to pass through the eye of a needle than the UPND to enter the Kingdom of God. They’re shameless hypocrites. Musamba can’t send all those police officers without the consent of his boss
This man a good example of an empty tin. Zero brain substance but very noisy
YOU PF MUPPETS MUST TAKE RESPONSIBILTY FOR YOUR OWN MESS
SINCE YOUR LOSS ALWAYS BLAMING OTHERS INSTEAD OF CORRECTING YOUR MISTAKES
Look at how many downvotes you are getting. Let that tell you something before 2026
These useless tribalists from PF started out by fighting among themselves when Satan died, and Chakolwa Lungu emerged as their president by having his opponents hacked with pangas. Now they are negotiating with commotion and chaos, and they are looking for someone to blame. This is who they are and this is what they do.
UPND we are the biggest opposition not PF we are watching you.you trying to divide the nation but trust me you will regret in 2026
Which nation are they trying to divide Angoni sure lekani cinyanyenye!
This is the kind of ghost that haunts all ruling parties in Zambia once they lose power, it started with UNIP, MMD and now PF. Mark my word, these events are the clearest hallmarks of a dying horse, the PF is gone to join its founder, Satan, in the afterlife!
You so right but dont be surprised some cant see through the smoke and mirrors PF is displaying
and they dont realise this f00ll Kz is not even in the PF loop
ask around and hear for yourself
Down votes mean zero on here
considering the amount of illeratcy with some
You are calling people illiterate but you cannot even spell the word illiteracy. You f00lish swine
Most of us think we are literate because we entered a classroom but we are as dumb as a box of rocks
Miles Sampa lit0le. He thinks he can finish PF. The earlier he realizes that he is being used the better fo his political survival. The man cannot make it as a president. He thinks too much of himself. That makeshift conference will not take him anywhere.
Yes lit0le kwati hh