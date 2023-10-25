The United Party for National Development (UPND) has come forward to vehemently disavow any claims of involvement in the controversial conference held by the Patriotic Front (PF) at Mulungushi Conference Centre. This statement was made by Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, a Member of Parliament, Chief Government Spokesperson an Minister for the Ministry of Information and Media.

The conference in question has been a topic of intense debate and speculation, particularly due to allegations of UPND’s supposed involvement and sponsorship of Miles Sampa, a significant player in Zambian politics.

Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba, a key figure in the political scene, aired his views on the situation through a video on his Facebook page immediately after Miles Sampa was declared President of the Patriotic Front following a contentious and allegedly illegal general conference. The implications of this conference and the supposed UPND involvement have sent shockwaves through the nation.

Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa, speaking on behalf of the UPND and the government, made a statement to put the record straight. In his words, “We would like to clarify and put on record, that as UPND, we were not involved in the conference or conversion that was held by the Patriotic Front at Mulungushi Conference Centre.”

He went on to stress the importance of making it abundantly clear to all citizens that neither State House nor the leadership of Hakainde Hichilema, the President of the Republic of Zambia, had any involvement in the PF’s controversial conversion. Mweetwa asserted, “That conversion arises out of their own intra-party agreement and arrangement based on their rules and regulations and constitution. It has nothing to do with State House or UPND; it’s simply their intra-party arrangement.”

The UPND’s spokesperson sought to distance his party from the ongoing wrangles engulfing the Patriotic Front. “Now we are at a stage that they held a conversion in which we, UPND, were not participants in any way whatsoever.”

This statement from Hon. Cornelius Mweetwa clarifies the UPND’s position in the midst of a brewing political storm. It serves as a resounding assertion of their non-involvement in the controversial Patriotic Front conference, and it underscores the importance of separating party dynamics from the nation’s leadership.

As the nation watches with bated breath, the dynamics of Zambian politics continue to evolve, and the fallout from the PF’s controversial conference is sure to have far-reaching consequences for the country’s political future.