A devastating incident unfolded in Kabanana compound, Lusaka, as a 35-year-old man was tragically struck by a goods train. Gilbert Kapenda, a Community School Teacher at Chimwansa Community School in Kabanana, sustained severe injuries and, regrettably, was pronounced dead upon arrival at the University Teaching Hospital.

According to Deputy Police Public Relations Officer Danny Mwale, the incident occurred at approximately 11:00 hours in Kabanana Compound on the previous day. Swift responses from officers of the Zambia Police and Zambia Railways Police confirmed the incident.

Police investigations into the incident indicate that Mr. Kapenda was walking alongside the railway line while wearing headsets, engrossed in music streaming from his cellphone. The proximity of the headphones seemingly left him unable to hear the train’s warning signals.

At the scene of the accident, authorities discovered Mr. Kapenda’s headsets and cellphone, providing somber evidence of the circumstances that led to this tragic event. His life was abruptly cut short as a result of the collision.

The deceased’s body currently rests in the University Teaching Hospital’s mortuary, awaiting a postmortem examination.