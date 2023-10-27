Northern Province Permanent Secretary, Bernard Mpundu has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protect children against various diseases, including Polio.

Mr. Mpundu said Polio is a devastating disease that has no cure, but can be prevented through vaccination.

He said this is why the government, through the Ministry of Health, has been conducting vaccination campaigns as a measure to protect children from the disease.

Mr Mpundu said this in a speech read on his behalf by Assistant Secretary, Jordan Mwenya at the launch of the Polio Vaccination exercise in Kasama.

Mr Mpundu has commended the Department of Health in the province for being vigilant in the fight against Polio.

And Provincial Public Health Specialist, Paul Mayeya said the ministry is ready to conduct the vaccination campaign saying they have enough vaccines and health workers are already on the ground.

Dr. Mayeya has assured members of the public that the Polio vaccine is safe.

“Please welcome the health workers that are coming to your homes to vaccinate your children,” he said.

And a Chiba resident, Margaret Chansa, has commended the Ministry of Health for embarking on the vaccination campaign which will help protect children from the disease.

Ms Chansa has since called on the Ministry of Health to continue sensitizing members of the public on the causes, effects and prevention of Polio.

The Polio round four vaccination campaign which runs from 26 to 29 October, 2023, is targeting children who are eight years of age and below.