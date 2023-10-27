President Hakainde Hichilema has extended his heartfelt condolences to the family and the nation as a whole following the passing of former Minister of Finance and National Planning, Ng’andu Magande. The President described the late Mr. Magande as a dignified, hardworking man who had left an indelible mark on Zambia.

President Hichilema lauded Mr. Magande for not only his strong work ethic but also his unwavering honesty in serving the country. He emphasized that Mr. Magande had conducted himself in a highly professional manner while carrying out his duties, setting an example that young people should strive to emulate.

The Head of State expressed his deep sense of loss and highlighted that Mr. Magande’s departure was not only a profound tragedy for his family but also for the entire nation. The late Mr. Magande’s contributions to the country, particularly in the field of finance and planning, were described as invaluable.

During his visit to the funeral house in Lusaka’s Chilanga area, President Hichilema took a moment to reflect on the late Mr. Magande’s remarkable career. He thanked God for the opportunity to serve the nation, beginning from parastatal organizations to central government.

President Hichilema underscored the importance of cherishing individuals who demonstrate a strong work ethic and uphold integrity in their public and private endeavors. He encouraged young people to draw inspiration from Mr. Magande’s exemplary life as they navigate their own paths.

At the funeral house, President Hichilema was welcomed with traditional dances and songs, reflecting the respect and reverence for the departed former Finance Minister.

Ng’andu Magande’s final resting place will be at Leopards Hill Memorial Park in Lusaka, where he will be laid to rest on October 27, 2023.

Several prominent figures, including Vice President Mutale Nalumango and Dr. Nevers Mumba, expressed their heartfelt condolences and deep respect for the late Mr. Magande. His passing has deeply touched the nation, with many acknowledging his significant contributions to Zambia and his exemplary public service.