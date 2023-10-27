Minister of health Sylvia Masebo says Zambia is honoured to be the host of the 3rd Annual Conference on Public Health in Africa.

The annual International Conference on Public Health in Africa provides a unique African-led platform for leaders across the continent to reflect on lessons learned in health and science.

The conference creates a way forward for creating more resilient health systems, and serves as a catalyst to drive sustainable progress against longstanding and emerging health threats.

Ms Masebo noted that hosting of the conference is in the interest of the government as it positions Zambia as a regional leader in public health security matters.

ZANIS reports that Ms Masebo was speaking when she inspected progress made in preparing for the Conference on Public Health in Africa (CPHIA) that will be held in Lusaka Zambia at the Kenneth Kaunda International Conference Center from 27th to 30th November 2023.

The health Minister of Health said this is the reason President Hakahinde Hichilema has invited among other high-level delegates 14 Presidents from across the continent.

Ms Masebo said the conference is expected to host up to 3,500 international and over 1,500 local delegates.

She stressed that the event is an important conference as it boosts the country’s economic agenda and interests and aligns with the desire for Zambia to host as many regional and international conferences and meetings.

“This you may all agree, will, among other benefits, market the country’s tourism, boost its economy, and enable our citizens to build skills and increase knowledge through interactions,” she said.

“Zambia, and more specifically Lusaka, stands to enjoy an increased global profile, growth in local employment, immediate and short-term economic benefits, and increased long-term investment,” she added.

Last year, the conference was held in December 2022 in Kigali, Rwanda and 2,800 scientists, policymakers, and advocates from around the world gathered in person.

The conference spotlighted African science and innovation, and helped strengthen local, regional and global collaboration.

And CDC Africa Director General Jean Kaseya said Zambia has a lot to share to the world on public health as it handled the pandemic in a unique manner.

Dr Kaseya expressed happiness with the progress that Zambia has made so far in preparation for the event.