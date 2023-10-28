In a powerful and impassioned speech delivered during the 9th Memorial Anniversary of Zambia’s late President Michael Chilufya Sata, Former President Edgar C. Lungu, announced his return to active politics as the leader of the Patriotic Front (PF). The event, held at the Cathedral of Child Jesus in Lusaka, provided a platform for Dr. Lungu to reflect on the legacy of President Sata, share his commitment to upholding democracy, and extend an invitation to opposition parties to join forces.
The speech began with tributes to President Sata, remembered as a freedom fighter, pragmatic and fearless leader, democrat, and mentor. Dr. Lungu emphasized the remarkable quality of President Sata’s leadership that enabled him to embrace former adversaries and work collaboratively. He invoked President Sata’s rare ability to forgive and work with those who had insulted, ridiculed, or abused him.
Dr. Lungu then turned to the challenges within the PF party. He acknowledged that recent events had raised concerns, with some members and leaders involved in actions that threatened the party’s unity and democracy. Dr. Lungu unequivocally declared that he would not allow the PF, the party President Sata entrusted to him, to perish under his watch. He expressed his determination to safeguard the PF and called for the end of factionalism within the party.
The former President highlighted the broader context of preserving democracy in Zambia. He accused those in power of attempting to undermine democracy for their selfish political interests. To counter this, he declared his readiness to return to active politics as PF President to protect the party and defend democracy.
Dr. Lungu extended an invitation to all opposition parties to unite with the PF in this effort. He emphasized that his actions were not driven by personal ambition but by the collective goal of preserving democracy and the rule of law. Dr. Lungu was prepared to support any opposition leader chosen by the Zambian people to champion their aspirations and counteract what he described as the current trend of authoritarianism.
