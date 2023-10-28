The Lusaka High Court has revoked the Exparte Injunction that had previously barred the newly elected Patriotic Front (PF) President, Miles Sampa, from assuming his role as party president until further notice. As a result, Mr. Sampa will continue to serve as PF President until the court issues a subsequent order.

The decision to lift the Exparte Order was made by Lusaka High Court Judge Situmbeko Chocho. Judge Chocho’s ruling was based on the assertion that the Secretary General of the Given Lubinda-led PF faction, Raphael Nakachinda, did not provide complete disclosure of the ongoing PF proceedings before Lusaka High Court Judge Timothy Atenekwa.

Judge Atanekwa’s proceedings revolve around a Restraining Order against Mr. Lubinda, preventing him from representing himself as PF Acting President. The same order also prohibited the former PF Acting Secretary General from identifying himself as such.

The initial injunction that was discharged had been requested by Mr. Sampa himself.

In response to the ruling, Judge Chocho has maintained November 27, 2023, as the date for an inter partes hearing in the matter, where the Given Lubinda camp has contested Mr. Sampa’s election as PF President.

Representing Mr. Sampa in the legal proceedings is the prominent Lusaka lawyer, Jeah Madaika.

Mr. Sampa secured the PF presidency during a convention held in Lusaka, where he emerged victorious over six other candidates.

In light of the court’s decision, Mr. Sampa expressed his gratitude to his legal representative, Mr. Jeah Madaika, and announced his commitment to rebranding the party, welcoming all interested parties to be part of this process.