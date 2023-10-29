Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing in the beloved TV series “Friends,” passed away at the age of 54. The actor was found dead at a residence in the Los Angeles area, as reported by TMZ and confirmed by law enforcement sources to the Los Angeles Times. Perry’s demise comes as a shock to fans around the world, leaving many in mourning.

Born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts, Perry grew up in Ottawa, Canada, where he attended elementary school with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. He was raised in a prominent family; his mother, Suzanne Morrison, served as a journalist and press secretary to Canadian Prime Minister Pierre Trudeau,Justins Father.His stepfather is Dateline’s Keith Morrison. His father, John Bennett Perry, was an actor and model. Perry moved to Los Angeles during his teenage years, where he began his journey in the entertainment industry.

Despite his early career in television with roles on shows like “Growing Pains,” “Boys Will Be Boys,” and “Sydney,” Matthew Perry achieved stardom in 1994 when he landed the role of sarcastic commitment-phobe Chandler Bing on NBC’s iconic sitcom “Friends.” The show became a cultural phenomenon, making Perry and his co-stars, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, and David Schwimmer, some of the highest-paid actors on television, earning a staggering $1 million per episode.

Perry shared in a 2004 interview that “Friends” had a profound impact on his life, as he experienced both the highs and lows of fame. The show’s success propelled him into the public eye, but it also led to moments of personal struggle.

Behind the scenes, Perry grappled with addiction issues, receiving treatment in 1997 and 2001. In 2016, he revealed that he had no memory of filming several seasons of “Friends” due to his struggles with alcohol and prescription medication.

In a 2013 interview with PEOPLE magazine, Perry candidly admitted to his battles with alcohol and Vicodin, which had been prescribed following a Jet Ski accident in 1997. Eventually, he turned his life around and established Perry House, a men’s sober living facility in his former Malibu beach home. Perry’s dedication to helping others stemmed from his own experiences, as he recognized that overcoming adversity could inspire and motivate those facing similar challenges.

Despite his phenomenal success with “Friends,” Perry faced difficulties finding another small-screen hit after the show’s conclusion in 2004. His subsequent television ventures, including “Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip,” “Mr. Sunshine,” “Go On,” and “The Odd Couple” reboot, faced varying degrees of success and short lifespans.

Perry also ventured into the world of theater, working on the play “The End of Longing” in London, starting in 2016. In addition to his television work, Perry had a presence in film with credits like “Fools Rush In,” “The Whole Nine Yards,” “Serving Sara,” and “17 Again.”

Matthew Perry’s untimely death is under investigation by law enforcement, with no foul play suspected. It is a moment of profound loss for fans worldwide who admired his talent and contribution to entertainment, both on and off the screen.