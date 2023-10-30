The government has escalated its efforts to safeguard livestock against anthrax by ramping up mass vaccination campaigns in Sinazongwe District, located in the Southern Province of the country. This initiative comes in the wake of the delivery of an additional 40,000 doses of anthrax vaccines to the region.

To date, 52,000 animals have been successfully vaccinated out of a total livestock population of 117,000 in the district. The vaccination drive aims to protect these animals from the devastating effects of anthrax, ensuring the health and well-being of the livestock population.

During a visit to one of the vaccination centers in the Moombe area, Southern Province Minister Credo Nanjuwa encouraged stakeholders to collaborate closely with traditional leaders to ensure that all animals receive the necessary vaccinations. Simultaneously, he emphasized the importance of providing infected individuals with proper medical care and treatment at healthcare facilities.

In related developments, Sinazongwe District Director of Health, Christebel Musonda, informed the minister that 215 individuals have been infected by anthrax. Regrettably, only 13 of them have sought medical treatment at Maamba District Hospital. Concerningly, some of the infected individuals have been opting for traditional healers instead of seeking professional medical care.

Furthermore, it has come to light that individuals in the district are not promptly reporting cases of animals found dead. Instead, they have been allowing carcasses to decay and then selling them to buyers from outside the district. This practice poses significant health risks, and measures are being taken to address this issue.

Southern Province Permanent Secretary Namani Monze has called upon the council to collaborate with the constituency committee to explore ways to mobilize funds through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF) Disaster Management component. These funds will be instrumental in strengthening disaster response and recovery efforts in the district.