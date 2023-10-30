Former Nchanga Rangers defender Evans Mwaba has paid tribute to club legend Evans Chewe Nkalamu who died in Chingola after illness.

Former goalkeeper Chewe died on Saturday at Nchanga North Hospital in Chingola.

Chewe won the 1998 FAZ Super Division title with Nchanga and his team mates were Moses Sichone, Elijah Tana, Israel Mwanza, Laughter Chilembi and Harry Milanzi.

In an interview from Chingola, Mwaba said Chewe played a key role when Brave won the league title in 1998.

“I have many memories about ba Nkalamo, he was a childhood friend. We had a relationship beyond football, from our childhood and church,” Mwaba said.

“When we won the league in 1998 he conceded about 12 goals the entire season. Anywhere there is nothing we can do about death,” said the ex-Zambia Junior international.

The legendary golie has stints at Caps United in Zimbabwe and Konkola Mine Police.

Chewe is expected to be buried on Tuesday at Chingola Central Cemetery.