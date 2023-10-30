Coach Wedson Nyirenda is content with the one point Zanaco picked against defending champions Power Dynamos in Sunday’s away FAZ Super Division match at Arthur Davies Stadium.

Nyirenda admitted that Power were better than his Zanaco side in this Week 9 fixture played in Kitwe.

“Tough one like you have said. We expected a tough game – playing a team that has been losing two on the trot. We knew they were not going to let it be easy for us today,” Nyirenda said.

“I will give it to Power, they have played 75% of the game, the 90 minutes but the best thing we did was to manage the game. We collected our one point, it is good for us away from home then we will go and finish the job when we go home,” he said.

Fifth placed Zanaco have 14 points in nine matches played while Power are number seven on the table with 13 points.

Power coach Mwenya Chipepo couldn’t hide his disappointment about the home stalemate.

“We are very disappointed. We lost two games in a row so today we wanted to pick three points but drawing at home is not good,” he said.

“I am very worried about our current form. Scoring is the problem but we are not going to sit down and complain we need to work on our mistakes,” Chipepo said.