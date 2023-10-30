Defending champions Power Dynamos have been held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Zanaco at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.
Power are win-less in their last three consecutive fixtures.
Captain Godfrey Ngwenya handed Power a second minute lead that lasted two minutes only.
Francis Mustafa levelled with a fourth minute goal.
Power are number seven on the table with 13 points in nine matches.
Fifth placed Zanaco have 14 points.
Meanwhile, Kansanshi Dynamos forced a 1-1 draw away at Green Buffaloes on Sunday in Lusaka.
Leaders Red Arrows earlier on Saturday stayed top of the table after a 1-1 draw at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.
Arrows have 18 points in nine matches played.
FAZ Super Division – Week 9
29/10/2023
Green Buffaloes 1-1 Kansanshi Dynamos
Power Dynamos 1-1 ZANACO
28/10/2023
Konkola Blades 1-1 Red Arrows
NAPSA Stars 1-1 FC MUZA
Prison Leopards 0-1 Nkana
Green Eagles 2-2 Trident
Nkwazi 2-0 Mutondo Stars
ZESCO United 1-2 Kabwe Warriors
Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Forest Rangers