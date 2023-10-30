Defending champions Power Dynamos have been held to a 1-1 draw by visitors Zanaco at Arthur Davies Stadium in Kitwe.

Power are win-less in their last three consecutive fixtures.

Captain Godfrey Ngwenya handed Power a second minute lead that lasted two minutes only.

Francis Mustafa levelled with a fourth minute goal.

Power are number seven on the table with 13 points in nine matches.

Fifth placed Zanaco have 14 points.

Meanwhile, Kansanshi Dynamos forced a 1-1 draw away at Green Buffaloes on Sunday in Lusaka.

Leaders Red Arrows earlier on Saturday stayed top of the table after a 1-1 draw at Konkola Stadium in Chililabombwe.

Arrows have 18 points in nine matches played.

FAZ Super Division – Week 9

29/10/2023

Green Buffaloes 1-1 Kansanshi Dynamos

Power Dynamos 1-1 ZANACO

28/10/2023

Konkola Blades 1-1 Red Arrows

NAPSA Stars 1-1 FC MUZA

Prison Leopards 0-1 Nkana

Green Eagles 2-2 Trident

Nkwazi 2-0 Mutondo Stars

ZESCO United 1-2 Kabwe Warriors

Mufulira Wanderers 1-1 Forest Rangers