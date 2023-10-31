By Misheck Kasonde

The Patriotic Front Party (PF) constitution indeed serves as the foundational document that outlines the rules and procedures for its internal governance, including the process for selecting leaders. Considering this, let’s analyze the political mayhem between the Sampa PF and the old PF factions, and the importance of adhering to democratic principles and the rule of law in this context.

Firstly, it’s important to note that the PF Constitution establishes the framework for how the party operates. This includes the process for conducting elective congresses and the roles of top officials in the party hierarchy. At the bogus congress held by Mr. Miles Sampa, there was a notable absence of a secretary general, vice president, or president of the party to open the elective congress. According to society’s records, these officials had resigned, raising questions about the legitimacy of the congress.

However, the absence of these officials does not grant Mr. Miles Sampa the right to proceed with further illegalities. The PF Constitution explicitly states that only a top official of the party can open a general elective congress. Moreover, it specifies that only party national branches can participate in such a congress. Allowing party members to handpick patrons in the streets and bars from Break Point or mayela to select new party leaders goes against this established constitutional framework. This can be considered a violation of the party’s rules and should be subject to legal challenge, especially by legally elected branches of the Patriotic Front Party.

For the PF and other political parties, it is crucial to address such violations to avoid further factionalism and internal strife. Transparency, inclusivity, and adherence to party constitutions are fundamental for maintaining public trust and upholding the principles of democracy. As a concerned Zambian interested in the democratic tenets of the country, it is vital that both the ruling party and opposition parties practice good governance and avoid political uproar. The judiciary and legal system should play a crucial role in ensuring that cases involving political discord within intra-party factions are handled impartially and based on the rule of law.

In times of political turmoil, the courts should provide unbiased decisions that maintain public trust, protect individual rights, and contribute to the stability and health of the democratic process. It is essential for the PF national branch party’s to review its constitution, acknowledge violations, and seek legal remedies where necessary. Additionally, all political parties should prioritize transparency and inclusivity in their decision-making processes to prevent similar situations from arising in the future.

Ultimately, politicians come and go, but Zambia remains. It is imperative that all stakeholders, including political parties, the judiciary, and citizens, work together to ensure the democratic principles and rule of law are upheld for the greater benefit of Zambia and citizens. I believe that such an approach will contribute to a stronger, more stable democracy and set a positive precedent for the future.

Furthermore, if the allegations are true that the ruling party is involved in Miles Sampa machinations, Zambians must get worried. We might be witnessing a dictatorship in making that is ready to cling to power by any dirty means.

The author is a legal scholar, comparative politics specialist, History and Cultural Studies, expertise in international relations, negotiation, and protocol (ZIDIS). Author of the book “peering into Zambian Cultures, Ceremonies” and contributor in the book “Young Zambia between poverty and abundant resources”.

