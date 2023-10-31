Ex-Nchanga Rangers goalkeeper Evans Chewe Nkalamu has been buried at Chingola Central Cemetery.

Chewe, 51, was buried after requiem Mass at Nchanga Catholic Church on Tuesday.

Chingola Mayor Johnson Kang’ombe was among mourners that paid their last respects to Nchanga’s 1998 FAZ Super Division title winner.

Former Nchanga coach Fordson Kabole, Wedson Nyirenda, Moses Sichone, Israel Mwanza, Beston Chambeshi and Patrick Nkhata were among notables.

Kabole described Chewe as a magnificent goalkeeper.

“When I came to Nchanga Rangers I found Evans Chewe as a young goalkeeper. All his performances were better than those who were older than him,” Kabole said.

“I promoted Chewe from the junior team to the senior squad and he didn’t disappoint me. From 1995 to 2008 I used Evans Chewe as a goalkeeper because he was magnificent even though he was short in height. He was a good goalkeeper,”

The legendary goalie had stints at Caps United in Zimbabwe and Konkola Mine Police before venturing into coaching.