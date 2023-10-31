President of the Socialist Party,Fred M’membe has backed sixth republican President Edgar Lungu’s decision to return to active politics.

During the 9th Memorial Anniversary of Zambia’s fifth President Michael Chilufya Sata, Mr. Lungu, announced his return to active politics as the leader of the Patriotic Front (PF).

Mr. Lungu has declared that he had come to salvage the PF from chaos being instigated by those in power.

Some people have opposed Mr. Lungu’s decision to return to active politics but Dr. M’membe has applauded the move.

“If I was in Mr Edgar Chagwa Lungu’s position I would have done exactly what he has done today – jump into the ring and fight.No decent person can allow a political party that made him President be annihilated in such a crooked, mendacious way.

No sensible person can sit on his or her laurels and watch the country that gave him or her everything – the highest honour of being President – being destroyed by the most intolerant, corrupt, unpatriotic and tribalistic puppets,” Dr. M’membe stated.

“A person who abides by unjust laws and practices, and permits another person to trample, divide and mistreat the people and the country in which he or she was born, is not an honourable person.It is understandable that honest people should be constantly in police cells or prisons in a Republic where the President is an intolerant, cruel, vengeful and corrupt puppet.”

Mr. Lungu resigned from politics after losing the 2021 presidential race to President Hakainde Hichilema.

“In this case, there’s no sensible alternative for Mr Lungu but to abandon the benefits and privileges of a retired President and join the struggle for a more just, fair and more humane homeland.The intolerance, cruelty, tribalism, vengefulness and other repugnant tendencies of this corrupt puppet regime cannot be allowed to continue in this country,” Dr. M’membe noted.