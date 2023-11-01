The Energy Regulations Board ERB has maintained the pump prices for Petrol, Diesel and Kerosene for the month of November 2023.

Petrol will continue selling at K29.98 per litre , K29.96 per litre for diesel and K20.44 for kerosene.

ERB Board Chairperson, Reynolds Bowa said the pump prices for petrol and diesel have been maintained because the movements in the international oil prices and exchange rate of the kwacha against the United States Dollar were minimal and below the set threshold of 2.5 percent.

Mr. Bowa however, explained that the pump price for kerosene has also been maintained because the country has sufficient national stock.

Speaking during a press briefing in Lusaka today, Mr. Bowa assured the nation that the prices will be more stable as the country transitions to transporting fuel through the pipeline as opposed to the road transportation, which is more expensive.

He further disclosed that 80 percent of diesel is coming to the country through the pipeline while 20 percent is through road transportation.