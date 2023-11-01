Germany’s Federal President, His Excellency Dr. Frank-Walter Steinmeier, is set to undertake a significant two-day State Visit to Zambia from November 1st to 2nd, 2023. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Zambia announced this highly anticipated visit, highlighting its importance for the strengthening of bilateral ties and the pursuit of shared developmental goals.

During the visit, President Steinmeier and President Hakainde Hichilema, are expected to engage in bilateral discussions that will center on a range of critical areas of mutual interest for both nations. These key issues include cooperation in water and sanitation, agriculture, Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) development, energy, trade, and investment, among other significant sectors.

Furthermore, President Steinmeier is slated to visit projects in Zambia that have received support from the German Government. These projects exemplify the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in various sectors, and President Steinmeier will have the opportunity to witness firsthand the positive impact of this cooperation. One notable event on the agenda is the signing of an agreement between the Zambian Department of Water and KfW Development Bank, which is set to take place in Livingstone.

Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Minister, Hon. Stanley K. Kakubo, M.P, stressed the importance of President Steinmeier’s visit in reinforcing the longstanding and excellent bilateral ties that exist between Zambia and Germany. These ties are rooted in shared values and mutual aspirations for prosperity, making the visit a pivotal occasion for Zambia to further its partnership with Germany, a global economic powerhouse and a prominent member of the European Union.

Minister Kakubo emphasized that the visit holds great significance for the Zambian Government, providing an opportunity to foster sustainable development for the mutual benefit of both nations. The high-level engagements and discussions are expected to make significant contributions to Zambia’s Economic Transformation Agenda and deliver tangible benefits to the Zambian people.

President Steinmeier is set to conclude his visit and depart from Zambia on November 2nd, 2023.