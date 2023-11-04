In a move to combat the growing issue of stock theft in the country, the Criminal Procedure Code Amendment Bill Number 19 of 2023 has successfully passed its second reading in the Zambian Parliament. The proposed amendment seeks to make stock theft a non-bailable offense, as put forward by the government.

Justice Minister Mulambo Haimbe presented the bill in Parliament, highlighting the increasing prevalence of stock theft in Zambia. The proposed amendment aims to create a strong deterrent for potential offenders by introducing stricter penalties under the penal code, specifically targeting repeat offenses of stock theft, which would not be eligible for bail.

Minister Haimbe noted that in several jurisdictions, non-bailable offenses are reserved for issues considered prevalent and serious. The bill has now been referred to the committee of the whole house for further consideration and deliberation.