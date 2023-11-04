Patriotic Front (PF) Member of the Central Committee for Industry, Frank Ng’ambi, has issued a warning that supporting illegal activities could lead the country into unprecedented chaos.

Ng’ambi, who is the former Member of Parliament for Chifubu in Ndola, expressed his astonishment that some Zambians are endorsing the Miles Sampa-led PF faction for conducting an illegal convention last week.

He stressed that illegal actions should not be condoned because even in the ruling UPND, there are dissatisfied members who could hold an illegal convention and replace the current party leadership led by President Hakainde Hichilema.

Appearing on Muvi TV’s special program, Ng’ambi, who represented PF Vice President Given Lubinda, emphasized that the convention that elected the suspended PF Matero Member of Parliament was illegal.

“Basically, anyone can wake up in the morning and have a convention, are they going to admit them? If that happens, are they going to admit them without the chairman of the party, without the Secretary General, without the members of their National Management Committee? Because in any political party, there are fallouts,” Mr. Ng’ambi stated.

He further questioned whether the State House is involved in the challenges faced by the Patriotic Front, adding that it may indicate that the state is acting behind these factions if they expect PF to win the 2026 election.

Mr. Ng’ambi explained that only the Secretary General of PF is authorized to call for a convention.

Regarding PF rebranding, he mentioned that the process is progressing well, evident by the inclusion of more than 20 young people in the Central Committee. He assured the public that PF will have vibrant leaders to secure victory in the 2026 general elections.

In addition, Mr. Ng’ambi asserted that the Sixth Republican President, Edgar Lungu, did not cease to be PF President after the 2021 General Elections. He noted that Mr. Lungu had taken sabbatical leave, as the PF Central Committee opposed his resignation as PF President.