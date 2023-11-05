Today’s Scripture

Then the men of Judah came, and there they anointed David king over the house of Judah.

2 Samuel 2:4, NKJV

Proving Seasons<.h3>

Friend, David was seventeen years old when the prophet Samuel anointed him to become the next king of Israel. What’s interesting is that David went back to work in the shepherds’ fields that day and did not become king until thirteen years later. When God gives you a promise, there will always be a waiting period. David was anointed, but he wasn’t appointed. He had to go through a season of proving, a season of testing. It involved caring for sheep, being discounted by his father, ridiculed by his brothers, and chased through the desert by King Saul who was bent on killing him.

As with David, you may know you’re anointed. God has put promises in your heart, but you’re not appointed yet. You’re in the proving season. If you keep passing the tests, not getting bitter because people did you wrong, not giving up because it’s taking a long time, not slacking off because things are not improving, you’re going to come into the fullness of what God has in store. Be faithful. Be patient.

A Prayer for Today

“Father, thank You that You are always working in my life to shape my character and prepare me for the next level You have for me. Thank You for the seasons of testing where You prove your faithfulness. I believe You are taking me higher to be used for Your glory. In Jesus’ Name, Amen.”

[Joel Osteen Ministries]