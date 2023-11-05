The Southern African Development Community (SADC) Extraordinary Organ Troika Summit convened to address pressing regional issues, with a focus on promoting and restoring stability in the region. The summit was officially opened by President Hakainde Hichilema, who also serves as the Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security.

President Hichilema expressed his deep concern about the deteriorating human rights situation in the Eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC). He emphasized the interconnectedness of the SADC member countries, stating that conflict in one nation has ramifications across the region.

Hichilema underscored the grave challenges posed by armed group insurgencies in the DRC and urged for holistic solutions to address the conflict. He also noted that instability in the region could jeopardize the prospects for peaceful elections.

SADC Executive Secretary Elias Magosi echoed the call for collective efforts to help the DRC find a lasting solution to the ongoing unrest. The summit served as an opportunity for SADC leaders to strategize on initiatives that will restore peace and security in the region.

Tanzanian President Samia Hassan, the Incoming Chairperson of the SADC Organ on Politics, Defense, and Security Cooperation, and Namibian Vice President Nangolo Mbumba were also in attendance.

Following the summit, President Hichilema, accompanied by Zambia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Stanley Kakubo and Minister of Defense Ambrose Lufuma, returned to Zambia.