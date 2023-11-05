The Zambia Police Service has issued a statement advising former Ambassador to Ethiopia, Emmanuel Mwamba, not to abuse his freedom of expression by calling for unauthorized mass protests and a national shutdown amid ongoing internal strife within the opposition Patriotic Front.

According to Police Public Relations Officer Rae Hamoonga, Mr. Mwamba’s call for a national shutdown and mass protests, lacking proper authorization, could potentially lead to severe disruptions, harm to individuals, and damage to public and private property. Mr. Hamoonga emphasized that engaging in unlawful activities, especially those that disrupt public order or safety, constitutes a violation of the law and may result in legal consequences.

In a statement posted on his Facebook page, Mr. Mwamba had called for mass actions and a nationwide shutdown in response to the election of Matero Member of Parliament, Miles Sampa, as PF President. He contended that the extraordinary general conference, which resulted in Mr. Sampa’s election, was illegal and violated the provisions of the Patriotic Front Constitution.

The Zambia Police Service has stressed the importance of upholding the law, maintaining public safety, and safeguarding individuals and property. While recognizing freedom of speech as a fundamental right, they also noted that this freedom has limits, particularly when it poses potential threats to public safety or incites unlawful activities.

The police have advised Mr. Mwamba to reconsider his actions and express his concerns through peaceful and legal means. They have issued this warning as an opportunity for him to make an informed decision regarding his course of action, and urged him to act responsibly, considering the potential consequences of his actions.