In a significant development regarding the eligibility of former President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 General Election and future electoral contests, the Constitutional Court has issued a crucial ultimatum. The court ordered that Mr. Lungu must file an affidavit in reply to the eligibility petition by November 17, 2023.

Constitutional Court Judge Palan Mulonda issued this ultimatum, further instructing the petitioner, Michel Chizombe, a prominent Lusaka businessman, to file a counter-reply by November 24, 2023.

This ruling comes in response to the petition submitted by Mr. Chizombe on October 9, 2023, which has raised significant questions about the former President’s eligibility.

In his petition, Mr. Chizombe is seeking a declaration from the Constitutional Court that former President Edgar Lungu was not eligible for the Presidential bid in the 2021 election and does not enjoy the constitutional right to contest future Presidential elections.

He also calls for the court to declare that Mr. Lungu’s participation in the 2021 General Election was unconstitutional. Furthermore, Mr. Chizombe argues that it was unconstitutional for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to accept Mr. Lungu’s nominations during the 2021 election.

Mr. Chizombe’s case hinges on Article 106, Sub-Article three of the 2016 Amended Constitution, which he contends renders Mr. Lungu ineligible to contest the 2016 General Election. This assertion is based on Mr. Lungu’s two swearing-in ceremonies as Republican President in 2015 and 2016.

Additionally, Mr. Chizombe argues that the repealed Article 35 of the 1996 Amended Constitution excluded a person who had been elected twice from contesting Presidential Elections.