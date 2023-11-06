In a significant development regarding the eligibility of former President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 General Election and future electoral contests, the Constitutional Court has issued a crucial ultimatum. The court ordered that Mr. Lungu must file an affidavit in reply to the eligibility petition by November 17, 2023.
Constitutional Court Judge Palan Mulonda issued this ultimatum, further instructing the petitioner, Michel Chizombe, a prominent Lusaka businessman, to file a counter-reply by November 24, 2023.
This ruling comes in response to the petition submitted by Mr. Chizombe on October 9, 2023, which has raised significant questions about the former President’s eligibility.
In his petition, Mr. Chizombe is seeking a declaration from the Constitutional Court that former President Edgar Lungu was not eligible for the Presidential bid in the 2021 election and does not enjoy the constitutional right to contest future Presidential elections.
He also calls for the court to declare that Mr. Lungu’s participation in the 2021 General Election was unconstitutional. Furthermore, Mr. Chizombe argues that it was unconstitutional for the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to accept Mr. Lungu’s nominations during the 2021 election.
Mr. Chizombe’s case hinges on Article 106, Sub-Article three of the 2016 Amended Constitution, which he contends renders Mr. Lungu ineligible to contest the 2016 General Election. This assertion is based on Mr. Lungu’s two swearing-in ceremonies as Republican President in 2015 and 2016.
Additionally, Mr. Chizombe argues that the repealed Article 35 of the 1996 Amended Constitution excluded a person who had been elected twice from contesting Presidential Elections.
Lungu done so much dishonest and dubious things , that now the past is comming back to bite him………..
Lungu was never straight forward, always lurking and operating between outright law breaking and semi legal status where different interpretations of the law would work…….. .
It’s amazing how Zambians take for granted what they are enjoying. The beauty of democracy. This can happens only in a few countries in Africa. Every citizen has a right to take his or her grievance to the court. Is this not what we everyone preaches about?
If the said superior court changes its mind and rules that ECL was not eligible to contest in the 2021 and future presidential elections, govt. machinery must now go back and declare those past elections in 2021 null and void and start all over again?? …
The country is full of Alternative Reality which is not healthy. The whole nation has less than 10 good legal minds who can interpret the law. The laws get interpreted according to which political party that legal mind person supports. We know what results will come from the CC. Zambia is NOT operating under the 3 Branches of Government, Executive, Branch, Judicial Branch & Legislative Branch – but under one Branch called Community House.
Why is UPND having sleepless nights over Lungu? Just beat him at the ballot, because that’s the best way of silencing someone. Having said that, if Lungu wants to stand again, there is nothing that he will bring.
WHETHER BE INDEPENDENT PEEPER OR OBSERVER , PLEASE USE NOT NAKACHINDA’S BINOCULARS, OTHERWISE YOU WILL NEVER SEE THE REALITY. PLZ COME AND GET PROPER POLITICAL AND CIVIL OPTICAL INSTRUMENTS FROM THE BENCH. AN LEGAL LITERATURE SHALL BE GIVEN TO YOU FREELY
@ LAWYER PAUL
What has Nakachinda’s Binoculars have to do with my comments? Do not spend your life manifesting hatefulness, resentment and wasting your energy. Do yourself a favor by evicting me from your head. I am living in your head rent free, which is not good & unhealthy for you. If you have a point to make, then raise it and the world will learn from you. No person owns the monopoly of wisdom. Enjoy The Evening !!
mr observer , have ever carried out specific national census to come up with such number regarding intellectuals in zambia? Do you have scientific tools for intellectual analysis ? Studies show that no any normal scholar, psychoanalyst or any cognitive scientist has ever counted the number of intelligent people in any given country. i st madness on its highest degree or what ?
Kikikiki…. # INDEPENDENT OBSERVER, you are very generous with your count of 10……..
My count is 3 lawyers #Eric Silwamba, #Makebi Zulu, #John Sangwa……….
The rest of the Zambian lawyers are useless, cowards, thieves, corrupt and not worth to be called legal minds including Ba Former President Mr Edgar Lungu………………..
UPND wants to play with courts.HH should be very careful.U think Judges are stupid or cadres?They are not like those cadres in high court in UPND regalia
You raise your stupid comments again after so long
go back to sleep and take your lawless PF with you
The case was disposed of so what is this nonsense? MUTTI is going to suspend all PF members of parliament so that the Upnd can introduce and pass a bill to extend the presidential term to 7years effective now. Turncoats like Miles Sampa will support the bill.
There will be no 7 years so lets drop the subject
Is this not the same court that condoned this illegality and allowed him to stand? If so why are they even entertaining this petition?
As a Court of records, the ConCourt can proceed without the respondent filing any documents. My advice to ECL is that he shouldn’t file anything. Let the ConCourt proceed and revisit its own judgement so that we see what they’ll come up with. It’ll confirm whether they’re serious or just a bunch of spineless jokers. He shouldn’t give them a scapegoat to overturn their own ruling
The petition is silly. It severely lacks clarity. What does it mean: “regarding the eligibility of former President Edgar Lungu for the 2021 General Election”? Firstly the guy hasnt said he will run for the presidency. He is just back in politics. Secondly are you demanding for Lungu’s eligibility to run for any political office from ward councillor through Mayor or Secretary-General? Since when did courts determine who runs for political positions?
Lungu does not qualify and these are the reasons why:
1. Article 106, Sub-Article three of the 2016 Amended Constitution – Anyone who has been sworn-in twice before as President of the Republic of Zambia shall NOT qualify to run for office again in all future elections (Jameson Chagwa Agwa Muthaware Lungu already has two swearing-in ceremonies as Republican President in 2015 and 2016).
The repealed Article 35 of the 1996 Amended Constitution excluded a person who had been elected twice before from contesting Presidential Elections – (Jameson Chagwa Agwa Muthaware Lungu was elected twice as Republican President in 2015 and 2016).
THE TRUTH OF THE MATTER MOST THE LAWYERS, JUST LIKE OTHER PROFESSIONALS, HAVE GREAT MINDS AND THATS WHY THEY EXCELLED …… THEREFORE, BY MAKING UNPHILOSOPHICAL CONCLUSIVE STORTI THAT THERE ONLY ‘ONY LESS THAN 10 PEOPLE IN ZAMBIA WITH GREAT MINDS’ ATTRACT POPS FOR ITSELF IS MONOPOLY IN NATURE
BULL s.h*1T baffles brains