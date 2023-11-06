Kabwe Warriors coach Mumamba Numba says leading the FAZ Super Division table would motivate his team to continue excelling.

Warriors have opened a one point lead at the top of the league after thumping Green Buffaloes 3-0 on Saturday to move to 21 points after ten matches played.

This was Warrior’s fourth consecutive win and victory number five in their last six matches.

In a post match comment, Numba described the performance of his team against Buffaloes as excellent and promised that Warriors won’t relax.

“I think being on top of the log for the first time after a long time is a big motivation on our part going into other games,” Numba said.

“We should not relent. We just have to be focused, keep on working hard then we will be winning games,” he said.

Green Buffaloes coach Masauso Tembo conceded that the Warriors performed better than his team.

“It is a disappointing result for us. Congratulations to Kabwe Warriors. We are going back to training after losing this match,” Tembo said.

Buffaloes are 11th on the table with 12 points from 10 matches played.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK – 10 RESULTS

Sunday, 5 November 2023

Nkana 1-3 Nkwazi FC

Kansanshi Dynamos 0-2 Green Eagles

Saturday, 4 November, 2023

Forest Rangers 1-0 NAPSA Stars

Red Arrows 1-1 Power Dynamos

FC MUZA 2-0 Prison Leopards

Kabwe Warriors 3-0 Green Buffaloes

Mutondo Stars 0-1 Konkola Blades

Trident FC 1-2 Mufulira Wanderers

ZANACO 1-1 ZESCO United