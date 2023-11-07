Zambezi District officials have issued a warning to the local community, especially in the Chitokoloki area under Chief Mpidi in Northern Western Province, against consuming uncertified beef products. The alert comes in response to the ongoing anthrax outbreak in various parts of the country.

Zambezi District’s veterinary officer, Jacob Kampapilo, urged residents to be cautious about meat products being sold in the area. Anthrax is a highly lethal disease, and it is crucial for the public to exercise vigilance regarding the consumption of meat products.

Dr. Kampapilo revealed that his team had intercepted a dead cow in the Chitokoloki area, suspected to have succumbed to anthrax. While definitive confirmation of anthrax is pending further laboratory tests, preliminary post-mortem results indicate symptoms associated with the disease.

“We cannot definitively say it is anthrax at this point. We are conducting our own lab tests, and once we have the results, we will be able to determine the cause of death, whether it is anthrax or another disease,” stated Dr. Kampapilo.

He also assured the public that measures are being taken to ensure the safety of local communities. In addition to raising awareness and educating residents about anthrax, the Ministry will continue to conduct routine inspections to prevent the further spread of the disease. Authorities emphasize the importance of staying informed and cautious regarding meat products during this time.