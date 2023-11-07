If one watches WWE, it’s taken for the fact—yet it is scripted entertainment that has held millions glued to their TVs year in and year out. So is Miles Sampa’s stunt on the PF Presidency—it is HH’s shameful mingalato directed at Edgar Lungu’s ascendancy in the 2026 race. Just as KK threatened FTJ Chiluba in 1996, HH and his cronies know that Lungu is the deadly fence between prison and freedom in 2026. It’s a must win election.

HH knows that Miles Sampa has a billion MILES to cover if he has to dethrone him in 2026. Thus he is a great pony to his political survival. And who doesn’t know Sampa lacks deadpan demeanor of any kind? Sampamania means one thing—an enemy of my friend is my friend! But is it a wise move for HH?

Whether Sampa is PF President or not matters less. Fighting Lungu for three years before the elections when HH is highly unpopular may advance the Lungu agenda. Zambians are now shedding tears of remorse for voting out Lungu—his transformation from a villain to the superstar is a political protest against the New Dark Regime.

The remorse of voting for HH in 2021 would be something every Zambian voter is likely to carry in the 2026 elections. Should Lungu contest the 2026 elections, Sampa’s claims to be an alternative to HH would be dismissed with—“remember the demon of lies who promised taking you to paradise when he meant HELL! This is Sampa’s boss.” This message will resonate with the masses whose hopes are shattered by the Hichilema administration. Yet HH hopes that Sampa will help him win the election just as the MMD factions worked with PF and UPND in 2016 and 2021 elections. Good point. The problem is, HH is now a fake brand–made in Nigeria by Seer 1.

In addition, Zambian politics is highly cultic—Mmembe is Socialist Party and the Socialist Party is Mmembe just as HH is UPND. This is the truth. So for Sampa to think PF members will easily dump Lungu for him is as delusional as Felix Mutati promising to set up Zambia’s own Satellite under the New Dark Regime! The truth is, Sampa won’t be a competitor in the 2026 elections. He will simply fade into oblivion like Nevers Mumba—a President of a dead political Party.

As long as he remains useful to HH, however, Sampa will stay on the top of the Patriotic Front—but will he win the hearts of Lungu followers? Just as they abhor HH for his political mingalato against Lungu and his family, Sampa won’t be viewed otherwise. Hence, his Presidency will be on paper but not on the ground.

Besides, Sampa’s usefulness to UPND makes him less appealing to other opposition Parties who view him as HH’s chola boy. Of course, the televised fights between the two factions paints the picture that Sampa has millions behind him—the truth is, most of those are UPND cadres.

But the UPND strategy might backfire. The PF has 3 years to reorganize. It may rebrand as a new party. For instance, by calling themselves as People’s Patriotic Front (PPF), Sampa’s PF will only claim a very small number of followers. The catch is Sampa would suspend all the MPs belonging to the PPF, and call for by elections. Since turnout is low in by elections, UPND is likely to win some seats—something the Lungu faction must be aware of. So PF MPs may wait until Parliament is dissolved before officially declaring allegiance to Lungu. In this case, Sampa is toast!

Another option is to take the Michael Sata aggressive route—allow new elections in its strong holds. If this aggressive action is taken, Sampa will be exposed should his faction fail to gain seats in PF territories.

Fighting through the courts and court of public opinion also an option. The longer this fight goes on, the better for Lungu. Aside from presenting HH as a deadly coward, many people believe Lungu was a better President than HH. In broadcasting Sampamania, therefore, HH is promoting Lungu’s agenda.

Simply put, Sampa will not erase Lungu from Zambian minds. Neither will he win the 2026 elections. His only prayer is for the HH victory. Thereafter, he will put his tail between his legs and beg for the job from HH. Should Lungu win, however, will he kiss Lungu’s shoes as he did before? Kaya!

By Kapya Kaoma