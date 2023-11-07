The first black African to run the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) after independence Tom Mtine has died in Ndola at the age of 97.

His eldest son Hastings Mtine has told Radio Icengelo News that Mtine died on Tuesday morning at his home in Northrise, Ndola after an illness.

“He died today around 11:30 at home here in Ndola. He was recuperating at home. He had been in hospital. We took him back home and that is where he was recuperating from but he was 97 years old,” Hastings said.

Mtine is scheduled to be buried on Wednesday morning in his home village called Lukalo situated in Chief Munukwa’s area of Chipata.

“We are following his wishes. His wish was that he should be buried in Chipata at the village next to his parents and in accordance with the Muslim rituals because he was a Muslim. That is why you have seen us moving so quickly because it has to be done within a very short space of time. We are going to Chipata right now,” Hastings added.

Meanwhile, the Government has airlifted Mtine’s body from Ndola to Chipata in the company of his family.

He was an honorary member of the Confederation of African Football.

Mtine was awarded by FIFA at its centenary celebration in 2004 for his contribution to the sport in Zambia.